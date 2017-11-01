BUILDING BLOCKS: Town of Oconomowoc public works building

Project name: Town of Oconomowoc Department of Public Works building

Address: W359N6812 Brown St., Oconomowoc

Cost: $1.65 million

Size: 17,000 square feet

Start date: June 2017

Estimated completion date: December 2017

Owner: Town of Oconomowoc

General Contractor: MSI General Corp., Oconomowoc

Architect: MSI General Corp.

Significance to the region: The new building will be used by the town’s Department of Public Works to store vehicles and other equipment. It will replace a cinder-block building that had been too small for the town’s needs and had fallen into disrepair. Because of new housing subdivisions and other developments, the town is responsible for maintaining more streets today than when the old building was first built decades ago. MSI General has worked closely with the department and members of the Town Board to both design and build a project that meets the town’s needs.