BUILDING BLOCKS: Town of Oconomowoc public works building

Project name: Town of Oconomowoc Department of Public Works building
Address: W359N6812 Brown St., Oconomowoc
Cost: $1.65 million
Size: 17,000 square feet
Start date: June 2017
Estimated completion date: December 2017
Owner: Town of Oconomowoc
General Contractor: MSI General Corp., Oconomowoc
Architect: MSI General Corp.
The new building will be used by the town's Department of Public Works to store vehicles and other equipment. It will replace a cinder-block building that had been too small for the town's needs and had fallen into disrepair. Because of new housing subdivisions and other developments, the town is responsible for maintaining more streets today than when the old building was first built decades ago. MSI General has worked closely with the department and members of the Town Board to both design and build a project that meets the town's needs.