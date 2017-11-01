Lawmaker introduces bill to end Miller Park tax

A lawmaker from Milwaukee thinks the time has come to finally end the Miller Park sales and use taxes.

Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, introduced a bill earlier this month that would end the collection of the special taxes in the five-county area by no later than Dec. 31, 2019.

The taxes were enacted years ago in part to pay for the construction of the stadium used for Milwaukee Brewers home games. In a news release, Carpenter argued that officials serving under former Gov. Tommy Thompson promised the taxes would last no longer than 2014.

“As a Milwaukee Brewers’ season ticket holder, I appreciate the value the team provides to the entire area,” Carpenter said in the release. “At the same time, I know this is one of the more unpopular taxes residents of this area have been paying for years and we are way beyond the end date as far as what we were told. I’m trying to really set the record straight.”

The legislation, SB 443, was referred to the Senate Committee on Revenue, Financial Institutions and Rural Issues, and has attracted bipartisan support.