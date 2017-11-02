Anti-sanctuary cities bill clears Wisconsin Senate committee

MADISON (AP) — A Wisconsin Senate committee has passed a bill looking to end “sanctuary cities” that provide protections to immigrants living in the country illegally.

The Senate labor committee voted 3-2. All Republicans on the committee voted in support of the proposal and Democrats against it. It now heads to the full Senate. It must pass there and the Assembly and be signed by Gov. Scott Walker before taking effect.

The proposal would bar local governments from passing ordinances, approving policies or taking other steps to prevent the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

Walker has been lukewarm on the bill, saying last year he was “just fine” with it not passing.

The Assembly passed it last session, but it died in the Senate. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said this week the Senate must pass it before the Assembly takes it up.