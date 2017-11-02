Assembly Republicans planning tax overhaul

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — While House Republicans in Washington are proposing a major overhaul of the nation’s tax system, Wisconsin Assembly Republicans are making plans of their own for tax reform.

A comprehensive tax overhaul will be the priority for the Assembly leading up to the 2018 election and 2019 state budget deliberations. Assembly Ways and Means Committee chairman, Rep. John Macco, says the mission for the rest of the session is to study tax-law changes.

The State Journal reports Macco says the goal for reform will be to keep it revenue neutral by lowering taxes in one area and raising taxes elsewhere. He says an example might be lower income tax rates that are offset by the elimination of some sales-tax exemptions.

Rep. Chris Taylor says she’s among the Democrats who are skeptical that Republicans will deliver middle-class tax cuts.