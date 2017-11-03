Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / A busy, billion-dollar year wraps up for Minnesota road repairs

A busy, billion-dollar year wraps up for Minnesota road repairs

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires November 3, 2017 11:19 am

The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s road construction season is officially grinding to a halt, but that doesn’t mean commuters are out of the woods when it comes to navigating around orange and white traffic cones.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo