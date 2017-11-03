Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Proposal would fund disadvantaged-business disparity study for Milwaukee

Proposal would fund disadvantaged-business disparity study for Milwaukee

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com November 3, 2017 3:08 pm

Milwaukee's 2018 budget may move the city closer to once again having policies meant to give minority- and women-owned businesses an advantage when bidding for public contracts. A proposed amendment to next year's city budget would set aside $500,000 to hire a firm to conduct a so-called disparity study. Studies of this type usually collect information both ...

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo