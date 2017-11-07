Great Lakes Basin fails to appeal freight-rail decision

MUNSTER, Ind. (AP) — The company Great Lakes Basin Transportation has failed to appeal in federal court the rejection of its application to build a more-than-260-mile freight railroad from northern Indiana to southeastern Wisconsin.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Great Lakes Basin Transportation had 60 days starting on Aug. 31 to appeal the Surface Transportation Board’s decision.

The board says it rejected the company’s $2.8 billion plan because it didn’t include accurate financial information.

The company’s plans were challenged in court by the Chicago-based Environmental Law & Policy Center. Howard Learner, executive director of the group, said the company couldn’t proceed with the project without first submitting a new application with all the required financial information.

The railroad would have provided freight trains a path around Chicago.

Company officials declined to comment to the newspaper about future plans.