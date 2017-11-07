Quantcast
Legislature to pass bill allowing utilities to fill wetlands

Legislature to pass bill allowing utilities to fill wetlands

By: Associated Press November 7, 2017 11:50 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature is moving to adopt a bill that would loosen wetland-restoration requirements for public utilities.

Current state law requires anyone looking to fill a wetland to obtain a permit from the Department of Natural Resources. The agency must require the restoration, improvement, creation or preservation of other wetlands as a permit condition.

The Republican bill would allow the DNR to exempt public utilities and power cooperatives from mitigation if the utilities and co-ops fill no more than 10,000-sqaure-feet of wetlands.

Both the Senate and the Assembly were scheduled to vote on the bill Tuesday. If both houses approve the bill would go to Gov. Scott Walker for his signature.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

