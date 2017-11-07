Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / MnDOT study: Roundabouts significantly reduce fatal accidents

MnDOT study: Roundabouts significantly reduce fatal accidents

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires November 7, 2017 12:21 pm

State and local traffic engineers have long believed that roundabouts can improve safety at busy intersections — and now they have more data to back up those claims.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo