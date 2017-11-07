Senate moving to lift mining moratorium

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers were moving on Tuesday to take the final steps toward lifting Wisconsin’s nearly 20-year ban on gold and silver mining.

The GOP has been pushing a bill to lift the moratorium since mid-September. The Assembly passed the measure last week. The Senate was expected to follow suit during a floor session scheduled to begin on Tuesday morning.

Senate approval would send the bill to Gov. Scott Walker, who voted to enact the moratorium as a member of the state Assembly. Walker hasn’t said whether he would sign the bill. His spokesman, Tom Evenson, didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment on the proposal.

Gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel are often found bonded to sulfur. Such compounds produce sulfuric acid when exposed to oxygen and water, increasing the risk that mining runoff will pollute streams and rivers.

Legislators passed statutes in 1998 that prevent sulfide-mine operators from opening a new mine without first proving a similar mine has operated in North America for a decade without polluting and that a similar mine has been closed for 10 years without polluting.

No other state has such requirements and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has never issued a final determination finding that a mining applicant has satisfied the requirements, leading critics to deem the statutes a moratorium on mining.

The new bill would eliminate the ban as well as ease regulations for mining companies.

The proposal would exempt large-scale sampling operations from having to obtain environmental-impact statements. Administrative law judges wouldn’t be able to block any DNR decisions on mining applications, forcing challengers into trial court.

The bill would also eliminate requirements calling on applicants to establish a perpetual trust fund to pay for any possible environmental damage. Applicants would instead have to agree to be responsible for any environmental damage occurring within 40 years of a mine’s being closed. After the 40-year mark, they would have to maintain for another 250 years systems used to manage runoff and other water at mining sites.

The bill comes as Aquila Resources Inc. is considering two possible mining sites in northern Wisconsin’s Taylor and Marathon counties. The company has registered in support of the legislation.

Opponents of the proposal, including the River Alliance of Wisconsin, the Sierra Club’s state chapter and the Wisconsin Association of Lakes, maintain that lifting the ban would open the door to devastating pollution.

Supporters counter that mining could help the economy in northern Wisconsin, where unemployment is generally worse than throughout the state.