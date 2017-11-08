Legislature approves bill affecting land sales

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature has passed a bill that was introduced in reaction to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling affecting owners of a cottage on Lake St. Croix.

The bill would allow property owners to sell and use substandard lots. The Assembly and the Senate both passed it on voice votes Tuesday. The measure now goes to Gov. Scott Walker.

The bill comes after the Supreme Court in June ruled a Wisconsin family was not entitled to compensation over development regulations that prohibited the sale of a lot next to their cottage.

The family wanted to sell the undeveloped lot to help pay for renovations to the cottage.

The bill would allow property owners to build on or sell substandard lots.