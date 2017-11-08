Quantcast
Trending
Home / real estate / Legislature approves bill affecting land sales

Legislature approves bill affecting land sales

By: Associated Press November 8, 2017 9:37 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature has passed a bill that was introduced in reaction to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling affecting owners of a cottage on Lake St. Croix.

The bill would allow property owners to sell and use substandard lots. The Assembly and the Senate both passed it on voice votes Tuesday. The measure now goes to Gov. Scott Walker.

The bill comes after the Supreme Court in June ruled a Wisconsin family was not entitled to compensation over development regulations that prohibited the sale of a lot next to their cottage.

The family wanted to sell the undeveloped lot to help pay for renovations to the cottage.

The bill would allow property owners to build on or sell substandard lots.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo