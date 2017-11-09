Assembly to pass bill allowing loans for lead-pipe replacement

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to send to the governor a bill designed to help homeowners pay for replacing lead pipes.

The bill up for a final vote Thursday allows public water utilities and local governments to provide grants, loans or both to property owners to help them replace portions of water pipes containing lead.

Some fear the proposal would lead to higher water bills if utilities put money toward replacing pipes. But supporters say it will help make it possible for homeowners to afford replacing lead pipes.

The state Senate passed the proposal unanimously in October. Approval by the Assembly would send the measure to Walker.