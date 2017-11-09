Foxconn looks forward to Wisconsin plant after contract

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group officials say they look forward to building a plant in Mount Pleasant after the state’s economic development board signed a contract handing the company up to $3 billion worth of incentives.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s board approved the deal on Wednesday. Gov. Scott Walker and company officials plan to sign the contract on Friday.

The Taiwanese electronics giant issued a statement a little after 1 a.m. on Thursday saying it remains committed to investing $10 billion in the plant. The statement said the plant will build the world’s most advanced screens and include packaging, molding and tool-and-die processes, as well as operations for final-product assembly.

The company says it looks forward to being part of the Wisconsin community and transforming the state.