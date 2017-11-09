Licensing requirements for barbers, cosmetologists eyed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Legislature is moving to pass a bill that would eliminate continuing-education requirements for cosmetologists and barbers in Wisconsin, and make it easier for people licensed in other states to work in Wisconsin.

The bill is up for final approval Thursday in the Assembly after previously passing the Senate.

It would do away with the continuing-education requirement for cosmetologists, barbers and manicurists. The proposal would also remove a current requirement that applicants for a license in Wisconsin first have 4,000 hours of experience. Instead, they would have to take only a one-hour course teaching them Wisconsin laws and rules.

Opponents say the regulations being targeted are needed to ensure barbers and cosmetologists are properly qualified to work in the state.