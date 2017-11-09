Quantcast
Assembly set to pass burial site changes

By: Associated Press November 9, 2017 9:02 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to approve a bill that would require the state historical director to first consider evidence that land might have a burial ground before adding it to the state’s burial sites catalog.

Developers need permits to excavate land listed in the catalog. Republicans introduced a bill two years ago that would have allowed quarry owners to excavate Ho-Chunk Nation burial grounds to prove human remains are buried there.

That bill went nowhere but spurred a legislative study committee to devise a new proposal. It requires the director to consider whether the evidence of remains exists before cataloguing a site and establishes a process for challenging decisions and removing sites from the list.

The Assembly was set to vote on the bill Thursday. Approval would send the measure to the state Senate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

