Home / Commercial Construction / With electrical code changes, two different standards to be in effect for 17 months

With electrical code changes, two different standards to be in effect for 17 months

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com November 9, 2017 2:47 pm

Proposed revisions to the state's electrical code won't apply to one- and two-family dwellings until months after similar changes have taken effect for all other buildings. The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services announced this week that it has submitted to the Legislature an electrical-code proposal that – aside from a few exceptions – would bring the ...

