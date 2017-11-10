Quantcast
Business Digest for Nov. 13, 2017

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com November 10, 2017 2:27 pm

Miron hires project accountants  Miron Construction Co. recently welcomed a new group of project accountants. Michelle Czyzewicz, Jackie Hanson and Paige Berge recently joined the company in its Madison office, and Leah Engen joined its Eau Claire office. Engen graduated from UW-Eau Claire, Czyzewicz from Madison Area Technical College and Berge from UW-Madison. Hanson was most recently a project coordinator ...

