Faith Technologies opens new learning and training center in Appleton

The Menasha-based electrical contractor Faith Technologies recently opened the doors of its Faith Technologies University, a training center meant to support the company’s apprenticeship and career-development programs.

The 35,600-square-foot training center, on American Drive in Appleton,and will offer various electrical and specialty-systems apprenticeship classes. The center has lab space, classrooms, offices and conference rooms.

Faith Technologies plans to hold a skill competition for its apprentices in December at the new center. This event will serve as a qualifier for the Associated Builders and Contractors’ National Craft Championships.

“Faith Technologies invests in the development of our employees and believes in providing them with all the tools needed to grow within the company,” Mike Jansen, president and chief executive of Faith Technologies, said in a statement. “We continually look for ways to enrich their lives, personally and professionally, and look forward to building on these development programs through Faith Technologies University.”

Like many others in the construction industry, Faith Technologies has had trouble finding enough skilled workers to meet its workforce needs.

As a result, the company has turned to a variety of methods to recruit and train more workers. The company, for instance, held its first online “virtual” recruitment event this summer. To pique interest in the industry, officials used Internet presentations, career booths and live-chat sessions with human-resources professionals.