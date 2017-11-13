Werner Electric CEO MacDonald dies

Werner Electric Supply’s longtime owner and CEO, Lynn MacDonald, has died.

MacDonald died Wednesday at the age of 72 following a lengthy illness, according to a news release from the company.

“Lynn MacDonald was a great businessman, a mentor, and a wonderful friend,” said Scott Teerlinck, president of Werner Electric. “He leaves behind a strong company which only he could have built. His spirit and dedication to customers will forever be the foundation of Werner Electric. It’s because of his vision and leadership that today Werner Electric Supply is one of the largest electrical distributors in the United States.”

MacDonald, who bought Werner Electric Supply in 1986, oversaw the company’s growth, including the creation of five new locations, the acquisition of two distributors, and the addition of new product lines and services. The company has expanded to 13 locations throughout the Midwest, including Wisconsin, the upper Michigan region, and most recently North Dakota. In 2016, under MacDonald’s direction, Werner Electric opened its new corporate headquarters and Regional Distribution Center in Grand Chute.