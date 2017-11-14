MillerCoors to build service center

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The parent company of MillerCoors is expanding its Milwaukee footprint with a business service center to support its operations in North America.

Parent Molson Coors Brewing Co. says the new center will be located at the Miller Valley Campus on Milwaukee’s west side. The center is expected to eventually employ about 150 people who will work in finance and accounting, human resources and procurement.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. has provided $1.7 million in state income tax credits over the next four years, as well as a workforce training grant of up to $750,000.

MillerCoors recently broke ground on a $50 million expansion of the Tenth Street Brewery near downtown Milwaukee.