Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / ﻿Milwaukee not among 23 places OK’d for immigration training

﻿Milwaukee not among 23 places OK’d for immigration training

By: Associated Press November 15, 2017 1:38 pm

Federal officials did not give its blessing to the Milwaukee County sheriff's request to train jail deputies as immigration agents on the day that 23 other jurisdictions won approval.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo