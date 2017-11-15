Quantcast
Daily Reporter celebrates diversity and inclusion

Daily Reporter celebrates diversity and inclusion

By: Daily Reporter Staff November 15, 2017 6:00 pm

The Daily Reporter and Wisconsin Law Journal celebrated companies and individuals who are committed to diversity and inclusion within their careers Wednesday night at the Intercontinental Hotel in Milwaukee. Awards were given to individuals and organizations that have demonstrated a significant contribution toward creating a diverse and inclusive business/academic/social community though the implementation of policies, procedures, initiatives, and/or programs.

