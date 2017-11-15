Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2017 Diversity in Business Awards / Daniels stays focused on diversity discussion

Daniels stays focused on diversity discussion

By: MaryBeth Matzek November 15, 2017 6:00 pm

Although some people may be uncomfortable talking about race, sex, sexual orientation and other differences, Erickajoy Daniels steps right in and speaks up.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo