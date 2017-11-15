Quantcast
Diversity is part of Hupy and Abraham’s mission

By: Erika Strebel November 15, 2017 6:00 pm

Milwaukee-based Hupy and Abraham’s commitment to diversity is firmly rooted in its history. One of the firm’s founders, the attorney Lloyd Barbee, filed the first school-integration lawsuit to move forward in Milwaukee in the 1960s.

