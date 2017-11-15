Quantcast
Employ Milwaukee creating a diverse, skilled workforce

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com November 15, 2017 6:00 pm

In helping the construction industry effectively invest in the next generation of skilled workers, officials with Employ Milwaukee have been busy building a strong workforce development system by planning, coordinating, collaborating and monitoring various initiatives with businesses and stakeholders at the local, regional and state level.

