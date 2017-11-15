Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Remodeler accuses former consultant of avoiding attempts to initiate lawsuit

Remodeler accuses former consultant of avoiding attempts to initiate lawsuit

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com November 15, 2017 3:55 pm

A Wauwatosa-based remodeler is accusing a former sales consultant of trying to delay a lawsuit by not responding to a summons and complaint and intentionally avoiding attempts to have papers delivered to him in person. Knutson Bros. Design-Build, of Wauwatosa, filed a lawsuit in August against its former sales consultant Troy Fullerton, alleging that Fullerton had directed leads from a ...

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo