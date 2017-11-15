Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2017 Diversity in Business Awards / Spotlight on diversity and making real change

Spotlight on diversity and making real change

By: Daily Reporter Staff November 15, 2017 6:00 pm

Denise Thomas is an active dynamic speaker and effective communication coach whose mission is to help emerging young students and ambitious professionals become recognized entrepreneurs and leaders by mastering the art of effective communication and networking. In her role as “The Effective Communication Coach” she uses techniques that are engaging and relevant. She has been featured ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo