Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2017 Diversity in Business Awards / WAAL breaking down walls by offering more opportunities

WAAL breaking down walls by offering more opportunities

By: MaryBeth Matzek November 15, 2017 6:00 pm

The saying, “If you want to get something done, give it to a busy person” definitely holds true for the leaders of the Wisconsin Association of African American Attorneys. During the past two years, its board members — who are all busy attorneys — launched new educational offerings, partnered with other organizations on events and increased networking opportunities.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo