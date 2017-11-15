Wisconsin businessman sets up fund for solar energy (UPDATE)

EDGERTON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin businessman has set up a fund to award grants to nonprofits trying to make use of solar energy.

Cal Couillard recently started the initiative, called Solar for Good, to award grants with the help of the advocacy group RENEW Wisconsin, according to Milwaukee Public Radio .

Couillard is president of Componex. He had solar panels installed at the Edgerton-based manufacturer this year. He has also contributed $125,000 to start the fund and plans to give more over the next few years.

“I can’t guarantee it forever but I’m hoping that I can continue to do that and stay at that level,” he said. “And I’d like to see if maybe other people might like to do this as well.”

Couillard said the price of solar equipment has dropped, making it cheap enough for more organizations to start using solar energy. He said renewable energy helps protect the environment.

“The idea is that if we can install on churches and other nonprofits then all the people that are going there will also see this happening,” he said. “So basically, I want to spread the message that solar is not just green for the environment, it’s green monetarily. You can actually save money doing it. It pays for itself. And I want to get that word out because I don’t think a lot of people know it.”

Ten nonprofits have applied for a grant and the first set of recipients will be announced soon. The next batch of applicants will be considered in the spring.