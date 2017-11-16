Adkins CornerStone of his company

CornerStone Plumbing’s website lists Steve Adkins as “Chief Storyteller” and “First CornerStone Employee.”

They aren’t typical titles for the owner and founder of a company, but Adkins says they are reflections of his leadership style and CornerStone’s culture. He said he picked up the storyteller title from his employees because he has a habit of launching into stories to illustrate a point.

To underscore that claim, he rolls out a story about a monkey to explain how important it is that people not hold on too tightly to something they really want.

In some tropical cultures, Adkins said, the people eat monkeys. But the monkeys are clever, agile and difficult to catch. Some people, though, developed an ingenious trap, he said, that involves tying a coconut to a tree and cutting a hole in it about the size of a monkey’s fist.

The monkeys, Adkins said, love coconuts and reach into that hole to grab a big fistful of the treat. Of course, with all that coconut in hand, the monkey can’t get its fist out, and that spells doom.

While not necessarily a story about plumbing, it serves as an example of the environment Adkins has helped establish at CornerStone.

“Our culture is we like to have fun,” he said, “while still maintaining high expectations on deliverables.”

His second title – first employee – goes straight to the heart of Adkins’ own story. He started the company out of his garage in Waukesha in 2003.

“I had great friends and mentors,” he said, “that believed in me so much and encouraged me to go out on my own.”

CornerStone, which specializes in commercial construction, now has 54 employees. In April, the company moved from Waukesha to a 25,000-square-foot building in Brookfield that had been renovated to allow specialization prefabrication work.

Adkins credits the employees for that growth and said he sees himself as just one of the people working to make CornerStone a successful business.

“I just happen to be the first employee of CornerStone Plumbing,” he said.

Still, running the company gives Adkins some advantages. The most important, he said, is that it gives him an opportunity to push people to develop their talents, letting them take chances and urging them to test their limits.

“The thing I love the most,” he said, “is really just providing an environment and culture where our employees can feel that passion and excitement.”

Adkins said he is not immune from that enthusiasm.

“I’m truly blessed to be in the position I’m in, and I’m having a blast,” Adkins said. “This is my dream.”

The Daily Reporter: What surprises you most about your work?

Adkins: How much that I love it! I’m a problem solver at heart, so I love the opportunity to solve the problems that others have deemed to be impossible. What a rush!

TDR: Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

Adkins: Clear as mud.

TDR: What other job(s) did you consider trying?

Adkins: I have a culinary arts degree, and that was my passion prior to plumbing.

TDR: What is your greatest fear?

Adkins: Sour cream. I just don’t understand it.

TDR: What is your greatest extravagance?

Adkins: I try not to have any.

TDR: What would you never wear?

Adkins: A baseball hat. I have nothing against them; I just don’t wear them.

TDR: If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

Adkins: I’m really happy, and I don’t think I would change anything.

TDR: What would your colleagues be surprised to find out about you?

Adkins: I was in the Olympic development program for roller hockey as a teenager.