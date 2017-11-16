County Materials acquires Musson Brothers’ ready-mix division

County Materials Corp. has acquired the ready-mix division of Musson Brothers. The sale is scheduled to close on Dec. 1.

Musson Bros. will continue to operate its site in Rhinelander and offer a variety of services, including asphalt paving and grading, site development and demolition, aggregate sales, snow removal, material haulage and trucking services.

The acquisition of Rhinelander-based Musson Brothers’ ready-mix operation will strengthen County Materials’ capabilities in ready-mix production, according to a news release from the company. Along with its existing locations in Tomahawk and Hazelhurst, the acquisition of the Rhinelander plant puts County Materials in a position to serve customers in northern Wisconsin, according to the release.

Marathon-based County Materials was founded in 1946 and employs more than 1,500 people in 40 locations, supplying products to places across the country.