Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / At AIA conference, post-war buildings getting some respect

At AIA conference, post-war buildings getting some respect

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires November 17, 2017 12:01 pm

Love them or hate them, post-World War II buildings deserve a closer look when it comes to their preservation, historic significance and possible new uses, design experts said last week at a gathering in Minneapolis.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo