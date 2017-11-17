Business Digest for Nov. 20, 2017

Cashmore joins First Business

First Business Financial Services has hired Jay Cashmore as vice president of commercial banking in the company’s Milwaukee office.

Cashmore has more than 25 years of banking experience, including in commercial banking, commercial real-estate banking and treasury management.

HGA wins EBD Touchstone award

HGA Architects and Planners has won a silver-level Evidence-Based Design, also known as EBD, Touchstone award for its research-based planning approach of a medical-surgical unit at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

Presented by the Center for Health Design, the inaugural EBD Touchstone awards recognize outstanding achievements in three touchstones of the EBD process: collaboration, evaluation, and sharing.

Milwaukee Riverwalk earns international award

Milwaukee’s Riverwalk, a three-plus-mile pedestrian walkway along the shore of the Milwaukee River, has won a 2017-2018 Global Award of Excellence from the Urban Land Institute. The award is considered among the world’s highest honors from land-use experts, according to a news release from the city.

The Riverwalk is one of 13 development projects in North America, Europe and Asia to receive this recognition. It also marks the first time a Wisconsin project has been named a Global Award of Excellence winner.

Kahler Slater announces leadership promotions

Kahler Slater recently announced the promotion of six of its team members to the level of associate:

Justine Bateman, associate interior designer, healtchare

Peter Bissen, associate designer, business environments

John Ferguson, associate business development manager, business environments

Kayla Keen, associate planner/designer, healthcare

Claire Kubiak, associate administrative coordinator, business environments

Dustin Roosa, associate designer, business environments

Wisconsin companies recognized at HNA Awards

Shawano Lawn and Stone of Shawano, Wis., PICS Inc. of Rhinelander, Wis., and TMS Landscapes Inc. of Muskego, Wis. were all recently recognized at the 10th annual Hardscape North America, or HNA, Awards in Louisville, Ken.

Organized by the Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute, the awards program recognizes projects in the industries by contractors building residential and commercial walkways, patios and driveways, as well as commercial plazas, parking lots, streets and more. The companies all use products made by County Materials Corp.