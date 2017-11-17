Quantcast
Feds propose $1.8 million fine in plant explosion

Feds propose $1.8 million fine in plant explosion

By: Associated Press November 17, 2017 4:09 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal labor officials say a Wisconsin milling company should pay $1.8 million in fines for failing to prevent a fatal plant explosion earlier this year.

The Didion Milling Co. plant in Cambria exploded on May 31. Five workers were killed.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued a news release Friday saying that an accumulation of highly combustible grain dust likely caused the explosion. OSHA officials said the explosion was preventable and proposed $1.84 million in fines.

The company has 15 days to comply with the fine, request a conference with OSHA officials or contest the findings before the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

A Didion spokeswoman didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

