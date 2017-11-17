Racine mayor vetoes money for $55 million events center

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Racine Mayor Cory Mason is vetoing money approved for a $55 million events center in the city’s downtown.

The Journal Times reports Mason submitted the necessary paperwork Friday, following through on a campaign promise to veto the arena plans.

The City Council on Nov. 7 voted to set aside money next year for the center. The council could vote to override the veto when it meets on Tuesday. That would require a two-thirds majority of members.

Proponents argue the center would draw new events to the city and create jobs. Opponents worry the project would cost too much and that taxpayers will foot much of the bill.