Home / Commercial Construction / Hotel Metro to be converted to Marriott Autograph hotel

Hotel Metro to be converted to Marriott Autograph hotel

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com November 21, 2017 11:53 am

The Hotel Metro at the corner of North Milwaukee and East Mason streets. Plans call for converting the hotel into a Marriott Autograph hotel. (Staff photo by Dan Shaw)

The Hotel Metro will be converted into a Marriott Autograph hotel, and the general contractor on the project is seeking subcontractors.

Marriott’s website describes Autograph hotels as boutique hotels that “share a philosophy of attention to detail.” The 65-room hotel, at 411 E. Mason St., will be the first Autograph hotel in the state.

Ogden Construction Group LLC, of Franklin, is the general contractor for the project. Prospective subcontractors have until Dec. 1 to submit bids to Ogden, according to a bid posting in The Daily Reporter’s JobTrac bid-listing service. A walk-through of the project site is scheduled for Nov. 28.

Officials with Ogden and Hotel Metro couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

