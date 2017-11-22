Business Digest for Nov. 27, 2017

ABC gives state high marks for business climate

The Associated Builder and Contractors, a group whose members largely consist of non-union shops, recently ranked Wisconsin among the top third in states in its annual “Merit Shop Scorecard.”

The scorecard, found at meritshopscorecard.org, ranks states based on criteria that are beneficial to non-union companies, such as right-to-work laws and career and technical education. Wisconsin was ranked 15th out of 50 states and Washington, D.C., an increase from 21st in 2016 and 26th in 2015.

C.R. Meyer recognized for safety

C.R. Meyer & Sons Co. has earned the Associated General Contractors of Wisconsin’s highest safety honor, Level III “Safety ACE.” The award is designed to recognize AGC members’ commitment to the group’s safety-management program.

MMAC Council of Small Business Executives names new directors, chairman

The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce recently named a new chairman and directors to its Council of Small Business Executives.

Jeff Clark, of Waukesha Metal, is the 2017-2019 COSBE chairman, and the new directors consist of:

Tom Kammerait, of von Briesen & Roper

Aleta Norris, of Living as a Leader

James Phelps, of JCP Construction LLC

Patti Plough, of Healics Inc.

Kip Ritchie, of Greenfire Mgmt. Services LLC