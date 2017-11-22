Quantcast
Contractor hurt when house explodes while under construction

By: Associated Press November 22, 2017 8:17 am

LODI, Wis. (AP) — A contractor was injured when a new home under construction exploded in southern Wisconsin.

A 911 caller reported to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that the home had exploded just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. The odor of LP gas was detected about two hours earlier. The house was ventilated, and a contractor working on the heating, ventilation and air conditioning was hurt when the explosion happened.

The contractor was taken by ambulance to UW Hospital in Madison.

The house was destroyed. The explosion is under investigation.

