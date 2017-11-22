Kwik Trip announces $300 million expansion, improvement project in La Crosse

Kwik Trip on Wednesday announced a $300 million expansion and improvement project in the La Crosse area.

The plans are expected to create 300 jobs over the next five years.

The plans call for the construction of a $113 million, 200,000-square-foot bakery and millions of dollars worth of expansions and improvements to its transportation fleet, dairy plant and kitchen. Work on the new bakery is expected to finish by late fall 2018.

The project will support the company’s plans to open 40 to 50 new stores a year. To reach that goal, Kwik Trip has to add to its buildings, equipment and workforce at its La Crosse support center and production plants. Without this expansion, the company will run out of capacity over the next five years, according to a news release.

In a statement, John McHugh, a Kwik Trip spokesman, said the project “will generate a significant return on investment for the state of Wisconsin and the city of La Crosse in the form of new and expanded tax base, job opportunities for our co-workers, construction contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers.”

Gov. Scott Walker praised the announcement, saying it provides yet more evidence that companies are seeking to expand in the state.

Kwik Trip owns and operates more than 600 gas stations and convenience stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.