OSHA delays compliance date for electronic-reporting rule

Here’s a Happy Thanksgiving from the federal government: The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is extending the compliance date for its new electronic-reporting rule to Dec. 15.

The rule requires employers to electronically report injury and illness records to an online database known as the Injury Tracking Application. The date for compliance was originally to be Dec. 1.

But agency officials announced on Wednesday morning that had been pushed back by two weeks.

They also noted they are reviewing other provisions of its final rule and may reconsider, revise or remove parts of the rule in 2018.