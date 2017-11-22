Quantcast
OSHA delays compliance date for electronic-reporting rule

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com November 22, 2017 12:45 pm

Here’s a Happy Thanksgiving from the federal government: The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is extending the compliance date for its new electronic-reporting rule to Dec. 15.

The rule requires employers to electronically report injury and illness records to an online database known as the Injury Tracking Application. The date for compliance was originally to be Dec. 1.

But agency officials announced on Wednesday morning that had been pushed back by two weeks.

They also noted they are reviewing other provisions of its final rule and may reconsider, revise or remove parts of the rule in 2018.

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

