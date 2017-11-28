Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Sub bids due Friday for Hotel Metro conversion project

Sub bids due Friday for Hotel Metro conversion project

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com November 28, 2017 9:04 am

The Hotel Metro at the corner of North Milwaukee and East Mason streets. Plans call for converting the hotel into a Marriott Autograph hotel. (Staff photo by Dan Shaw)

The Hotel Metro at the corner of North Milwaukee and East Mason streets. Plans call for converting the hotel into a Marriott Autograph hotel. (Staff photo by Dan Shaw)

jt

JobTrac, the Daily Reporter’s online project and bidding database is available by subscription. To view the JobTrac listing related to this story, click the link(s) below.

Hotel Conversion Project

The Hotel Metro will be converted into a Marriott Autograph hotel, and the general contractor on the project is seeking subcontractors.

Meg Puglisi, a spokeswoman for Marriott, said in an email that Autograph hotels are “hand-selected for their rich character and uncommon details.” The 65-room hotel, at 411 E. Mason St., will be the first Autograph hotel in the state.

Ogden Construction Group LLC, of Franklin, is the general contractor for the project. Prospective subcontractors have until Dec. 1 to submit bids to Ogden, according to a bid posting in The Daily Reporter’s JobTrac bid-listing service. A walk-through of the project site is scheduled for Nov. 28.

Officials with Ogden and Hotel Metro couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.

Marriott expects to have 200 Autograph Collection hotels in the next five years, said Puglisi. This includes openings in China and Malaysia this year and South Korea in 2018.

“The brand is experiencing accelerated momentum in North America with 45 hotels in the pipeline,” she said.

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo