Sub bids due Friday for Hotel Metro conversion project

The Hotel Metro will be converted into a Marriott Autograph hotel, and the general contractor on the project is seeking subcontractors.

Meg Puglisi, a spokeswoman for Marriott, said in an email that Autograph hotels are “hand-selected for their rich character and uncommon details.” The 65-room hotel, at 411 E. Mason St., will be the first Autograph hotel in the state.

Ogden Construction Group LLC, of Franklin, is the general contractor for the project. Prospective subcontractors have until Dec. 1 to submit bids to Ogden, according to a bid posting in The Daily Reporter’s JobTrac bid-listing service. A walk-through of the project site is scheduled for Nov. 28.

Officials with Ogden and Hotel Metro couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.

Marriott expects to have 200 Autograph Collection hotels in the next five years, said Puglisi. This includes openings in China and Malaysia this year and South Korea in 2018.

“The brand is experiencing accelerated momentum in North America with 45 hotels in the pipeline,” she said.