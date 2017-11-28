Mayo will not seek re-election to County Board

Milwaukee County Supervisor Michael Mayo will not seek re-election after spending 23 years in office.

Mayo represents part of Milwaukee’s north side and heads up the county’s Transportation, Public Works and Transit Committee. In a statement, Mayo said he plans to pursue opportunities that will let him put to good use both his business expertise and his knowledge of economic-development “to improve Milwaukee County and the surrounding communities for the foreseeable future.”

Mayo said he’s announcing his retirement early so other candidates have time to organize.