Mayo will not seek re-election to County Board

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com November 28, 2017 2:01 pm

Milwaukee County Supervisor Michael Mayo will not seek re-election after spending 23 years in office.

Mayo represents part of Milwaukee’s north side and heads up the county’s Transportation, Public Works and Transit Committee. In a statement, Mayo said he plans to pursue opportunities that will let him put to good use both his business expertise and his knowledge of economic-development “to improve Milwaukee County and the surrounding communities for the foreseeable future.”

Mayo said he’s announcing his retirement early so other candidates have time to organize.

