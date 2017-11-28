Quantcast
Home / Government / Milwaukee officials override budget vetoes on disparity study, home-improvement loans

Milwaukee officials override budget vetoes on disparity study, home-improvement loans

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com November 28, 2017 3:43 pm

The Milwaukee Common Council has overridden mayoral vetoes that would have changed how the city pays for a so-called disparity study meant to justify policies giving minority- and women-owned companies a leg up when bidding on public work. The city's 2018 budget plan would put $500,000 toward the completion of a disparity study. Studies of this type often have to ...

