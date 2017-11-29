Racine County approves funding for Foxconn development

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Racine County is the latest government entity to approve funding for Foxconn and its plan to build a manufacturing campus in southeastern Wisconsin.

The county board voted unanimously Tuesday night to provide up to $764 million for the Taiwanese company’s project in Mount Pleasant. Foxconn says the $10 billion flat screen manufacturing complex could eventually employ 13,000 people.

Mount Pleasant approved the local funding on Monday. The county and village contract with Foxconn includes property tax payment guarantees.

The local funding is in addition to up to $3 billion in state incentives already approved by legislators and Gov. Scott Walker.