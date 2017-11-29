Wisconsin lodge closer to remodel, reopening

CABLE, Wis. (AP) — A Florida hospitality company has signed an agreement to resurrect a landmark lodge in northern Wisconsin that has fallen on hard times.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that HK Hospitality Management has agreed to buy the Telemark Lodge in Cable for an expected $47 million. The management company has been researching, studying and negotiating with the lodge for nearly four years.

The management company plans to overhaul the lodge to give it 250 modern rooms. Company officials say plans for the 1,000-acre property call for the addition of downhill and cross-country skiing, golf packages, concerts, food and wine events, film festivals and destination weddings.

The company also plans to buy an additional 500 acres to provide a golf course and lake access.