Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Local 139 throws support behind Mitchell for governor (UPDATE)

Local 139 throws support behind Mitchell for governor (UPDATE)

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com November 30, 2017 2:20 pm

Even though the gubernatorial primary is 8 months away, the state's largest construction union has declared it is supporting the Democratic candidate Mahlon Mitchell. Mitchell, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin, is among the crowded field of Democrats who are seeking to challenge Gov. Scott Walker for his seat next fall. The partisan primaries ...

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo