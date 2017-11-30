Senate GOP presses ahead on tax bill; McCain backs measure

By MARCY GORDON and STEPHEN OHLEMACHER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans pushed ahead on Thursday on a sweeping overhaul of the nation’s tax code, as Sen. John McCain said he’d support the plan and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell expressed confidence it would be adopted by the end of the week.

The GOP gained momentum for being able to deliver a big legislative and political win to President Donald Trump after the bill cleared a procedural hurdle on a 52-48 vote late Wednesday.

“We’re heading down the homestretch,” McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters on Thursday. McConnell said he expected a vote either late Thursday or early Friday.

Republican Sen. John McCain, who this summer derailed the GOP effort to dismantle the Obama health-care law, said on Thursday he would back the tax bill, giving the legislation a big boost.

“It’s clear this bill’s net effect on our economy would be positive,” McCain said in a statement. “This is not a perfect bill, but it is one that would deliver much-needed reform to our tax code, grow the economy, and help Americans keep more of their hard-earned money.”

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said he believed most of the concerns that some Republican lawmakers had expressed about the legislation had been allayed were resolved. Now, he said, leaders within the party are just working out the details.

Under Senate rules, senators can offer an unlimited number of amendments, setting up the possibility of dozens of votes that could stretch all night into Friday morning.

The proposal amounts to a blend of generous tax reductions for businesses and more modest reductions for families and individuals. It would mark the first time in 31 years that Congress has overhauled the tax code.

The proposal would lower the corporate income tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent, and it would allow businesses owners to deduct up to 20 percent of their business income.

The plan would nearly double the standard deduction to around $12,000 for individuals and about $24,000 for married couples. The tax reductions for individuals would expire in 2026, whereas the corporate tax cuts would be permanent.

At least one Republican senator, Susan Collins of Maine, said she still wasn’t on board.

“I have a lot of concerns that I’m trying to fix,” Collins told reporters Thursday at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast.

Collins opposes the bill’s total elimination of the federal deduction for state and local taxes, and said it would be “very problematic for me” to vote for the bill.

The moderate Republican wants an exception to let homeowners deduct up to $10,000 in property taxes, similar to a provision in the House version of the tax bill. She would make up the estimated $146 billion in lost revenue by keeping the personal income-tax rate for the wealthiest earners at 39.6 percent and making a smaller cut in the corporate tax rate.

Trump and other Republicans insist that the corporate tax rate must be reduced to 20 percent.