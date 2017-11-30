Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Tribe tries to persuade judge to save lawsuit against state

Tribe tries to persuade judge to save lawsuit against state

By: Associated Press November 30, 2017 10:17 am

The Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans is trying to persuade a federal judge to preserve a casino-expansion lawsuit against the state.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo