MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker has asked federal Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to declare Rusk and Sawyer counties disasters due to flooding earlier this year.

A secretarial disaster declaration would pave the way for federal aid such as low-interest loans for farmers who suffered crop losses.

Walker says excessive rainfall and flooding that began in early spring and continued through September led to crop losses of 30 percent of more in corn, soybean, oat and wheat fields.