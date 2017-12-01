Business Digest for Dec. 4, 2017

HawkeyePedershaab merges with BFS

HawkeyePedershaab Concrete Technologies has merged with BFS Betonfertigteilesysteme GmbH, allowing HawkeyePedershaab to expand its presence in the concrete pipe and manhole-machinery segment.

Germany-based BFS is co-led by Daniel Buhler and Klaus Mueller, both of whom will continue working with the company following the merger.

Milwaukee NARI honors GPS Education Partners

The home-improvements and remodeling association Milwaukee NARI announced recently that GPS Education Partners of Waukesha is the recipient of the 2017 Building Milwaukee award.

The award recognizes efforts by people and businesses who look to benefit the region. GPS Education Partners is a non-profit group that brings stakeholders together to develop the next generation of workers.

Korchagin joins Werner Electric Supply

Werner Electric Supply recently hired Anthony Korchagin as datacom product manager.

Korchagin brings to the role 15 years of industry experience. With Werner Electric, he will work with new and emerging Datacom products, identify partnerships for complementary third-party products and provide technical expertise and training to other departments and customers.

HMI celebrates employee anniversaries

Hurckman Mechanical Industries will recognize a number of employees on work anniversaries in December. These include:

Richard Halverson, who has 30 years there;

Corey Kornowski, who has 10 years;

Christian Richard, who has 5 years;

Juan Trejo, who has 5 years there; and

Christopher Webb, who has 5 years there

Frisch joins H.J. Martin and Son

Jason Frisch has joined H.J. Martin and Son as an estimator in the national retail-solutions divisions, having an emphasis on architectural millwork. A 15-year industry veteran, Frisch spent nearly a decade as a project coordinator and custom woodworker for DeLeers Millwork in Green Bay, and also worked at Joseph A. Interiors.

Hoffman employee celebrates anniversary

Pat Del Ponte, vice president of planning with Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction, is celebrating 34 years at the company. He is the longest-tenured employee at Hoffman.

#Hoffman125 As the calendar turns to December, we’d like to take a moment to congratulate Pat Del Ponte, Hoffman’s vice president of planning. Our longest-tenured employee, Pat is celebrating 34 years with Hoffman today. Congrats Pat! pic.twitter.com/VdZ0UXnHFR — Hoffman (@HoffmanPDC) December 1, 2017